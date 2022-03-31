SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.30. 729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

