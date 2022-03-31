Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 95.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 632,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after acquiring an additional 572,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

