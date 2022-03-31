Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

