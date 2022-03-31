Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SERA opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

SERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 273,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.