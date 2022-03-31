Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

