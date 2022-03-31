ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $573.99 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.68 and a 200 day moving average of $612.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.50, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.