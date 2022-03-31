Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.