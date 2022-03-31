Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHCAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

