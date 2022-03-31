Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.84) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.02) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,558 ($33.51).

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,108.50 ($27.62). 15,813,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,331,240. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.80). The company has a market capitalization of £160.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,928.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.72), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,077,285.83).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

