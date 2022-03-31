Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,546.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,558 ($33.51).

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.02) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON SHEL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,108.50 ($27.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,813,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a market capitalization of £160.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.32. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.72), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,077,285.83).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

