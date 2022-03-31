ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

ShipChain (SHIP) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $875,840.80 and $10.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106667 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

