Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 52,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.