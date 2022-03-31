Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Increases By 51.8%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 306,502 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,023,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

