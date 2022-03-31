Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Decreases By 36.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSKY. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,356.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 1,139,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSKY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,151. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

