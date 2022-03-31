Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Drops By 30.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 10,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,379. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

