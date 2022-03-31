Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Expands By 41.0%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229,242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 585,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 549,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.