Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Drops By 26.1%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 19,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,088. The company has a market cap of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

