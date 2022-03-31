Short Interest in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Rises By 46.1%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 513,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 437,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

