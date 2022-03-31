Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Decreases By 26.0%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $336,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

DHR traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.33. 3,805,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.85. Danaher has a 1-year low of $222.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

