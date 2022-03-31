Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Increases By 52.9%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

