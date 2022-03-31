Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increases By 49.2%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 31,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 202,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.