Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increases By 49.2%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 31,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 202,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.