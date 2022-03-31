Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Declines By 20.5%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 52,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

