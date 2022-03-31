Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Drops By 22.3%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXETF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EXETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

