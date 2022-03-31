Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Drops By 25.6%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 250,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,594. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to merge with EO Charging, a company that provides technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

