Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Declines By 33.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

QQXT stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

