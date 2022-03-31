Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Increases By 50.3%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 516,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 324,437 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FRON stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 24,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,304. Frontier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.