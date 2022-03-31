Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declines By 30.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.878 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,038.48.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

