Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Expands By 27.5%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,833. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.