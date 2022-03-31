Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases By 28.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $30.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.
