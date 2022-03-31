Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases By 28.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

