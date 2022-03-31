Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 62.4%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

