Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Decreases By 19.6%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,077.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$45.17 during trading hours on Thursday. Lawson has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.
Lawson Company Profile (Get Rating)
