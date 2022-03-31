Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Decreases By 19.6%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,077.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$45.17 during trading hours on Thursday. Lawson has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

