Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Grows By 28.4%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 256,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

MTRN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,527. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

