Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Grows By 37.2%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
