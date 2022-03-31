Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Declines By 19.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

