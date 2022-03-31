Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Declines By 27.8%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEPL remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

