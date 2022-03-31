Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Declines By 31.2%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PCLOF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,837. PharmaCielo has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

