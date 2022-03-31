Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Declines By 31.2%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
PCLOF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,837. PharmaCielo has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
