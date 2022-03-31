Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 19.4%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 662,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

PCK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

