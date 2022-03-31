Short Interest in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Drops By 35.0%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 754,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.