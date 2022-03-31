Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Decreases By 27.4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,007.0 days.

Shares of BGAOF remained flat at $$21.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Proximus has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

