Short Interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Increases By 40.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 643,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

RETA stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 20,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,674. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.