Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Declines By 37.4%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 138,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,734. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.45.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Recruiter.com Group Company Profile
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.
