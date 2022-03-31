Short Interest in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) Decreases By 26.9%

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 68,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Riverview Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.23.
Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
