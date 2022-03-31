Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 22.6%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

