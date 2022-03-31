Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 22.6%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.
SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.