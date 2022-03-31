Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Drops By 23.6%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.77. The company had a trading volume of 571,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,562. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $248.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

