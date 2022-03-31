Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Expands By 48.0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,947. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

