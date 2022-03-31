Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Grows By 52.0%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,456. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

