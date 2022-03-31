Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rises By 33.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

