Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Decreases By 33.9%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

XOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

