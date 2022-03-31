Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Decreases By 33.9%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.11.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
