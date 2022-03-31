Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.59 ($0.27). Approximately 65,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 693,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.53 ($0.27).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.47.
Siemens Energy Company Profile (LON:0SEA)
Further Reading
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.