Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.59 ($0.27). Approximately 65,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 693,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.53 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.47.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

