Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.